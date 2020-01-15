|
Settefrati, Paula G. Age 67, passed away suddenly at her home on January 10, 2020. Paula was the dearest daughter of the late Onelia and Giuseppe Settefrati; loving sister of Marcella Settefrati and Maria (James Conner) Gagliano; beloved aunt of Jeffrey (Heather) Gagliano and Tina (Craig) Gagliano-Mandell; great aunt of Alexander, Caleb, Aurora and Grayson. Paula worked as a school teacher at St. Francis Borgia Catholic School in Chicago. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for a Mass at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum in River Grove. For more information, www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020