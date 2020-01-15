Home

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Chicago, IL
Paula Settefrati Obituary
Settefrati, Paula G. Age 67, passed away suddenly at her home on January 10, 2020. Paula was the dearest daughter of the late Onelia and Giuseppe Settefrati; loving sister of Marcella Settefrati and Maria (James Conner) Gagliano; beloved aunt of Jeffrey (Heather) Gagliano and Tina (Craig) Gagliano-Mandell; great aunt of Alexander, Caleb, Aurora and Grayson. Paula worked as a school teacher at St. Francis Borgia Catholic School in Chicago. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church in Chicago for a Mass at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum in River Grove. For more information, www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 15, 2020
