Rittoff, Paula Paula Rittoff nee Rice, 79. Beloved wife for 52 years of Harris Rittoff. Loving mother of Jamie Rittoff Cherry. Proud grandmother of Benjamin Cherry. Dear sister of Michael Rice and Sydney Rice. Service Friday 9:30 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. Memorials to would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 1, 2019