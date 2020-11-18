1/
Doyle, Paula Margaret

The death of Paula Margaret Doyle (nee Huck) occurred on Thursday November 12th in the care of Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care in North Riverside, Illinois. She was the daughter of Stephen and Ruth Huck and was the second of 6 children growing up in Des Plaines, Illinois. She married the late Patrick Joseph Doyle on August 29th, 1964. Paula enjoyed her family and being a mother. She is survived by her children Timothy, Margaret, Elizabeth, PJ, Lawrence, and Catherine. She is also survived by her siblings Ellen Olech, Janice Meurer, Robert Huck, Gerard Huck, and pre-deceased by her brother Stephen Huck. She leaves behind her husband's brother Fr. Michael Doyle and sisters Anne Templin, and Maureen Reynolds. She has 11 grandchildren - Patrick, Madeleine, Elizabeth, Annalise, Jessica, Joe, Siobhán, Catherine, Theodore, Oliver, and Ernest. She has left behind many dear family members (brothers/sisters-in-law, sons/daughters-in-law, cousins, nieces/nephews, and grandnieces/nephews). Due to COVID-19, there will be a Celebration of Life at a future date. There will be a private gravesite ceremony and burial organized by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Forest Park and Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, Illinois. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
7084428500
