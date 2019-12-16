Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Westlawn Cemetery
7801 W. Montrose Ave
Norridge, IL
Weinstein, Paul Paul Weinstein, 64. Beloved son of the late Eugene Weinstein and the late Marlene Warwick. Devoted brother of Alan Warwick, Richard Warwick and the late Robert Weinstein and the late Beth Weinstein. Cherished nephew of Glen (Sandy) Bernfield. Will be missed by his nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside service Wednesday, 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 16, 2019
