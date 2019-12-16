|
Weinstein, Paul Paul Weinstein, 64. Beloved son of the late Eugene Weinstein and the late Marlene Warwick. Devoted brother of Alan Warwick, Richard Warwick and the late Robert Weinstein and the late Beth Weinstein. Cherished nephew of Glen (Sandy) Bernfield. Will be missed by his nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside service Wednesday, 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 16, 2019