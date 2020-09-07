Mankowski, S.J., Fr. Paul Vincent
Fr. Paul Vincent Mankowski, S.J. of South Bend, IN and Chicago, IL, died on September 3, 2020 at Evanston Hospital in Evanston, Illinois. He was 66 years old, and died after suffering a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured brain aneurysm. May he rest in peace.
Paul was born on November 15, 1953, in South Bend, Indiana to the late James L. and Alice (nee Otorepec) Mankowski. He was the beloved brother of Mark (Mary Jo) Mankowski, Dr. Joan Mankowski, Ellen (David) Tuchler, and Mary (Robert) Korajczyk and uncle to three nieces, five nephews, a great-niece and two great-nephews.
Following graduation from the University of Chicago in 1976, Paul entered the Society of Jesus in Berkely, MI. In 1987 he was ordained to the priesthood and in 2012 professed his final religious vows. He earned an MA in classics at University of Oxford in 1983, a Master of Divinity and a Licentiate of Sacred Theology from Weston Jesuit School of Theology in 1987, and he completed a PhD in comparative Semitic philology in 1997 from Harvard University.
From 1994 to 2009, Fr. Paul was professor of Old Testament languages at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, then served as acting pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Amman, Jordan. Following his return to the U.S. in 2009, he became a scholar in residence at Lumen Christi Institute, University of Chicago.
Paul was always knowledgeable about contemporary events in church, politics, and culture, and ready to offer his perspective when engaged on these subjects, always rooted in his devotion to tradition and orthodoxy. He was very devoted to his family and was beloved as a visiting priest by several parishes and many communities of women religious.
Paul was deeply loved and respected by the community of scholars involved in the Lumen Christi Institute, and his death will leave a huge void. Paul's deep love of the church, the Society of Jesus, and his Jesuit vocation was the bedrock of his life.
A visitation will be held September 8, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, in Hyde Park, Chicago. A private Funeral Mass will be held following visitation, and the parish will offer live stream of the service on the parish Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/St.ThomastheApostleHydePark/live/
Burial will be at the Jesuit site at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL.
Inquiries regarding the funeral should be directed to the Lumen Christi Institute.
In lieu of flowers, memorials or contributions may be made to The Paul V. Mankowski, S.J. Memorial Fund for Jesuit Scholarship at Lumen Christi Institute, 1220 East 58th Street,
Chicago, Illinois 60637, www.lumenchristi.org
or to the Missionaries of Charity, 335 E. 145th Street, Bronx, NY 10451.
