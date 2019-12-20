|
Thoms, Paul L. Beloved fiancé of Sheri Connolly-Fournier; loving father of Kenneth Thoms, Robert (Kassandra) Thoms and William (Stephanie) Thoms; cherished grandfather of Emerson, Trevor, Kayla & Madelyn; dear brother of Denny (Shirley) Thoms, and the late Larry (Edythe) Thoms; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where services will take place Monday at 10:00 am. Interment First Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Devoted member and Vice President of Village Sportsman's Club. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 20, 2019