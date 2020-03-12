|
Schille, Paul N. Army Veteran. Beloved son of the late Paul and Julietta Schille; loving brother of the late Andrea (James) Ward; devoted uncle of Barbara (Trophy) Simeon and Michael (Kristine) Ward; cherished uncle of Gabriel, Tyler, Katherine, Logan, Jacob and Noah. Visitation Friday 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church of Chicago, 3600 W 79th Street Chicago, IL 60652. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery funeral, arrangement entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2020