Rosenthal, Paul Paul Rosenthal nearly 102, beloved husband of the late Shirley "Sham" nee Sherer for 56 years; loving father of Judy (Jim) Klutznick; cherished Papa Paul of Barri Klutznick (Package Pencak), Marc Klutznick (Valentine Ecker Klutznick) and Kimberly Klutznick (Andy Phillippi); adored great-grandfather of Scarlett, Sonnet and Stevie; devoted brother of the late Sid (the late Shirley) Rosenthal; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; dear friend of his dedicated caregiver Irina Hotca. Chapel service, Tuesday 2:30 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 13, 2020