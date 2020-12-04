Paul, Licko
Paul Licko, 84, passed away on November 30, 2020 while fighting a courageous battle of Parkinson's and dementia.
Paul was born on January 13, 1936 to Paul and Mary (Struszynski) Licko in Chicago. On February 3, 1968 he was united in marriage to Marsha Gillan. He retired from Roth Distributing company. Paul loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed cooking and gardening.
Paul is survived by his wife Marsha Licko, two children; Kari (Ed) Faccio and Jeff (Beth) Licko, two grandchildren; Lauren Licko and Dale Faccio, a sister-in-law, Kathy Kida, his dog Charlie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ronald Licko and a sister Anna Marie Andrews.
A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 3:00 until 4:00 PM at the Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukauna. Entombment will be on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com
.
