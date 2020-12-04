1/1
Paul Licko
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul, Licko

Paul Licko, 84, passed away on November 30, 2020 while fighting a courageous battle of Parkinson's and dementia.

Paul was born on January 13, 1936 to Paul and Mary (Struszynski) Licko in Chicago. On February 3, 1968 he was united in marriage to Marsha Gillan. He retired from Roth Distributing company. Paul loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Paul is survived by his wife Marsha Licko, two children; Kari (Ed) Faccio and Jeff (Beth) Licko, two grandchildren; Lauren Licko and Dale Faccio, a sister-in-law, Kathy Kida, his dog Charlie, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Ronald Licko and a sister Anna Marie Andrews.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 3:00 until 4:00 PM at the Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home, 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukauna. Entombment will be on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. Online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Entombment
02:00 PM
Resurrection Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved