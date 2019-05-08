|
Kelley, Sr., Paul Roland Age 73, of Park Forest, IL, passed away May 5, 2019. Beloved father of Paul Roland Kelley, Jr., Lynette Kelley, and Annalaura (Adam) Goodman; cherished grandfather of Khayla Kelley, Kaelin Kelley, Aiden Cooke, and Dominick Roland Goodman; loving brother of Michael Kelley and Joan (Jim McClelland) Kelley-McClelland; special friend of Thelma Wieringa and family. Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran and belonged to veteran service groups. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Monday, May 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Trisigion Services at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment at 1:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to Vietnam Disabled Veterans would be appreciated. Visit tews-ryanfh.com or call (708) 798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019