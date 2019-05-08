Home

Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Paul Kelley
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Paul Kelley Obituary
Kelley, Sr., Paul Roland Age 73, of Park Forest, IL, passed away May 5, 2019. Beloved father of Paul Roland Kelley, Jr., Lynette Kelley, and Annalaura (Adam) Goodman; cherished grandfather of Khayla Kelley, Kaelin Kelley, Aiden Cooke, and Dominick Roland Goodman; loving brother of Michael Kelley and Joan (Jim McClelland) Kelley-McClelland; special friend of Thelma Wieringa and family. Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran and belonged to veteran service groups. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Monday, May 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Trisigion Services at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Interment at 1:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials to Vietnam Disabled Veterans would be appreciated. Visit tews-ryanfh.com or call (708) 798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019
