Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Paul Iverson Obituary
Iverson, Paul F. Age 66, December 23, 2018. Survived by Abigail Iverson (Ryan Graham), Christopher C.F.D. (Angala), and Emily (Derek CFD) Brown; grandchildren, George and Maxwell Graham, Amelia, Juliana, and Elliott and Jonas Iverson; son of the late Baldus P. (the late Mary T.) Iverson; brother of Martha (Fred) Kohnke, Julie Iverson (Betty Kollar), Mary (Russ) Brown, Marilyn (the late Stan C.P.D.) Katalinic, Joan (David) Maas, Nancy (Vince) Babich, Barbara (Mario) Escamilla, Charles Iverson, Beth Iverson-Toomey, and the late David (Jan) Iverson; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Tech. Engineer for Local 130. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service at 12:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave., Chicago. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Renaissance Social Services, 2501 W. Washington Blvd., Suite 401 Chicago, IL. 60612. Info: (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 15, 2019
