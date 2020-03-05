|
Gember, Paul Arthur Of Midlothian, Illinois passed away suddenly at the age of 55, on February 27, 2020. He was a beloved Son, Sweetheart, Step-Dad, Brother, Uncle and Friend. Visitation, Saturday, March 7, 2020, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois where a 4:00 p.m. service and Time of Remembrance will be held. Cremation rites to be accorded. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 5, 2020