Paul Gaggiano
Gaggiano, Paul

Beloved husband of Leslie nee Martin; loving father of Christopher (Lillian), Nicholas, Matthew (Jacqueline) and Angela Gaggiano; cherished grandfather of Colin, Abigail, Noelle and Charlotte; dear brother of Ann Marie (Bob) Alvir, Robert (Carola) and Mark (Denise) Gaggiano; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26 th Street. Funeral Thursday 8:45 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 Crisis those attending the services will be asked to be brief and leave quickly to allow all an opportunity to pay their respects to the family. Masks are required at all times and must be worn properly. Social distance guidelines must be followed. The coffee lounge is closed so please refrain from sending or bring food to the family. Chapel Occupancy is limited to 50 people at one time. Funeral Info: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
SEP
3
Funeral
08:45 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Church
Funeral services provided by
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to Leslie & family. Although it has been many years since contact I will always cherish the wonderful memories. Paul was a great guy & a devoted family man. So very sorry for your loss. God bless.
Peggy Cerniauskas (Heeter)
Friend
