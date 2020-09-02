Paul Gaggiano

Gaggiano, Paul
Beloved husband of Leslie nee Martin; loving father of Christopher (Lillian), Nicholas, Matthew (Jacqueline) and Angela Gaggiano; cherished grandfather of Colin, Abigail, Noelle and Charlotte; dear brother of Ann Marie (Bob) Alvir, Robert (Carola) and Mark (Denise) Gaggiano; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26 th Street. Funeral Thursday 8:45 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church for Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
