|
|
Fanning, Paul Age 96, Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Garrity); loving father of Joanne (Joseph) King, James, Kevin (Valerie), and the late Paul Kevin; cherished grandfather of Maureen (Jason) and Colleen King. FuneralThursday, March 21, 2019,9:30 a.m. from Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. ( 1/2 Block East of Austin) to St. Pascal Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Retired engineer of Local #143. Please omit flowers, masses preferred. For info:773-777-3944orwww.GFFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 19, 2019