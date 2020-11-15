1/
Paul F. Seiwert
Seiwert , Paul F.

Paul F. Seiwert Jr., 71, of Crown Point passed away at his home Thursday November 12 th . Paul loved his family. He was a loving brother, father and grandfather. Paul leaves behind his sister- Marie Dougall, son- Paul, daughter- Jessica, grandchildren and niece, nephew and brother-in-law- Berry Smith. Paul was preceded by his sister, Flo Mullins Smith. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
