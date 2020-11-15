Seiwert , Paul F.
Paul F. Seiwert Jr., 71, of Crown Point passed away at his home Thursday November 12 th . Paul loved his family. He was a loving brother, father and grandfather. Paul leaves behind his sister- Marie Dougall, son- Paul, daughter- Jessica, grandchildren and niece, nephew and brother-in-law- Berry Smith. Paul was preceded by his sister, Flo Mullins Smith. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com