McCurdy, Patsy (nee Patterson) Age 86, of Glenview, formerly from Winnetka. Beloved daughter of the late Helen and Grier Davis Patterson; loving mother of Mary Kyle (Tom) Christ, Kevin (Mary) McCurdy, Christopher (Martha) McCurdy, Karen (Frank) Karpowicz, Grier (Tom) Mathews, Courtney McCurdy and the late Patrick (Katie Barr) McCurdy; cherished grandmother of Molly and Emma Christ; Helen (Ian) Rowbotham and Brigid McCurdy; Jack (Molly), Casey, William and George McCurdy; Kristin and Jacqueline Karpowicz; Jake, Grace and Kaley Mathews; the late Olivia McCurdy; former wife of the late John McCurdy. Patsy was a founding member and President of University of Chicago Cancer Research Foundation, Jr. Auxiliary; President of the Faith Hope & Charity Women's Guild; President of the Loyola Academy Mother's Club; Secretary of the Woodlands Academy Mother's Club; on the Board of Governors at the Winnetka Community House. Visitation Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Inurnment private, All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patrick McCurdy Educational Fund, 72 C Centennial Loop, Suite 100, Eugene, OR 97401 or www.phillfoundation.org/patrick-mccurdy-education-fund. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com, or 847 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019