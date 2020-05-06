Binkowski, Patsy (nee DeCero) Age 88. Late of the East Side. Passed away May 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Nobert "Bingo" Binkowski for 67 years. Loving mother of Pam Binkowski and Dan (Kally) Binkowski. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Stephen Binkowski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Patsy was preceded in death by her brothers Bill (Ruth) DeCero and Don (Joan) DeCero, as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was a longtime active parishioner of Annunciata Church and member of the Annunciata Seniors. Patsy was an avid bingo player and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately for the family and a memorial in Patsy's honor will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information, 773-731-2749 or: www.elmwoodchapel.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 6, 2020.