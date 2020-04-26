Pietrini, Patrina B. Patrina B. Pietrini, 94, born October 28, 1925, in Chicago, IL., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo. She was married 64 years and is preceded in death by her husband Peter John Pietrini, her parents Antonio and Phillipa Galati, and her brothers Faro, Anthony, Sam, Paul, and Vito Galati. She is survived by her three children Anthony (Judy) Pietrini of Phoenix, AZ., Phyllis (late David) Kelsheimer of Belleville, IL., Wendy (Stefano) Chiarello of Chicago, IL.; two grandchildren, Gina (Bill) Morici, Peter (Laura) Pietrini,; six great-grandchildren, Charles Drews, Ariana Drews, Brittany Drews (Jeff Huckins), William Morici, Alexandra Morici, Olivia Morici,; three great-great-grandchildren, Isabella, Jaxson, Paisley; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Patrina enjoyed spending time with her family that she adored and was so proud of them all. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. Patrina enjoyed life's simple things, watching the Chicago Cubs win the World Series, Sunday dinners, playing games with the family, holidays, and lunches with family and friends. We would like to thank her special friend Barbara Krasny, for the attention and joy she added to our mother's life. Her memory will live on through all those that loved her. A private memorial service will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery, Chicago IL. A Celebration of Life is planned for later this year. Memorials may be mailed to : St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142., Memphis, TN 38148. Please include: Memorial # 11992738 on check. Arrangements entrusted to George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.