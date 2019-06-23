Steigerwald, Patrick Henry Left us May 6, 2019, his 74th birthday in Austin, Texas. His larger-than-life persona, trademark stubbornness, and love of good friends and family will not be forgotten. Pat was born in Chicago, IL, the oldest of five children born to his adored Mother, Edith, who survives him at age 97. His siblings, Ken (Darlene), Julie Looye (Adrian), Pete Fleming, and Paul Fleming will miss Pat. He also leaves behind his wife, Pat, AKA "Nummy"; beloved daughter, Shannon Murray (John Fremgen); and the "Apple of his Eye," Georgie Murray, to who he was known as "Papa". He was also "Volunteer Grandfather to Jacob and Simon Fremgen; and proud godfather of Jimmy Wisemiller. Pat is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends and neighbors he loved like family. Affectionately known as Big Pat, Mr. Pat, Steegs, and Staggerwall by his family and many friends, he took fashion advice from no one while wearing his 'uniform,' a v-neck pocketed t-shirt with sweatpants. His comfort overrode any interest in the latest fashion trends. Pat lived his life in his own way and on his own terms, and in keeping with his wishes, there will be no formal funeral. Instead, we are offering good music, his favorite foods, and a place for Pat's friends and family to gather and share some stories. Please join us in celebrating Pat's life on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Crystal Sky Banquets, located at 7941 47th St., McCook, IL, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. At 7:00 p.m., there will be an informal service to memorialize this unforgettable guy. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas. (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary