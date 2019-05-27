|
Schultz, Patrick F. Age 72, longtime resident of Orland Park, at rest May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruby (nee Vinluan); loving father of Cary (Kathleen) Schultz and Brian (Lina) Schultz; fond brother of the late Thomas (Diane) Schultz; cherished grandfather of Kyle, Nathan, Neil, Francesco, and Giuliana. Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with Funeral Services at 7:00 p.m. at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney. Interment private. Funeral Info: (708) 749-2033.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2019