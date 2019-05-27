Home

Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
(708) 749-2033
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
Patrick Shultz Obituary
Schultz, Patrick F. Age 72, longtime resident of Orland Park, at rest May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruby (nee Vinluan); loving father of Cary (Kathleen) Schultz and Brian (Lina) Schultz; fond brother of the late Thomas (Diane) Schultz; cherished grandfather of Kyle, Nathan, Neil, Francesco, and Giuliana. Visitation Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with Funeral Services at 7:00 p.m. at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney. Interment private. Funeral Info: (708) 749-2033.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 27, 2019
