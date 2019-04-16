|
Redden, Patrick Age 90. Passed away quietly at home on Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Only child of the late Dave and Loretta Redden; devoted husband of the late Marie Redden (nee Harper); loving father of the late Linda (Dennis) Nolan, Patrick (the late Jacqueline) Redden, Daniel Redden, the late Michael (Beverly) Redden, and Kevin (Kathy) Redden; best-friend and significant other of Sharon Dougherty; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, and "papa" of 56. Pat worked his dream job for 60 years in the concession business at White Sox Park, retiring in December 2018. Visitation Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge to St. Terrence Church, 4300 W. 119th Place., Alsip, IL. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Hospital would be appreciated. For Funeral info: call 708-422-2700, or visit www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 16, 2019