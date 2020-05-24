Patrick N. Connelly
Connelly, Patrick N. 78; native of Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, Ireland; beloved husband of Norah nee Roche; loving father of Caroline (Paul) Bernero, Laura (Larry) Graves and Jimmy (Rachel) Connelly; adoring Paga of Maeve and Patrick Bernero and Sean, Gavin and Korryn Graves; cherished brother of Martin (Maureen), Maura (Michael Slyman), the late Eamon (Kathleen) and TJ; dear son of the late Terrence and Teresa; fond uncle and friend to many. Services Private with a Memorial Service at a later date. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Those wishing to drive in the funeral procession to All Saints Cemetery please meet at Gibbons Family Funeral Home, 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (1/2 Block East of Austin) on Saturday, May 30th at 10:45 AM to leave promptly at 11 AM. YOU MUST REMAIN IN YOUR VEHICLE AT ALL TIMES AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND AT THE CEMETERY. The procession will drive by the graveside and then you must EXIT THE CEMETERY, NO EXCEPTIONS. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Funeral
10:45 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 23, 2020
On behalf of the Geraghty family, we want to wish you our deepest condolences. We have so many wonderful memories of your Dad and he was a true friend to Joe and our entire family.
Mary Geraghty
Friend
May 23, 2020
May all of you be filled with the amazing memories with him!!
All our love.. The Stancy Family
Angela Stancy
Friend
