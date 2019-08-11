Home

McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home
15618 S. Cicero Ave.
Oak Forest, IL
View Map
Patrick McCutcheon Obituary
McCutcheon, Patrick A. Age 56, United States Air Force Veteran, passed away July 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Robert and Margaret McCutcheon; loving brother of Reverend Peg (Gerard) Roy, Paul R. McCutcheon and Peter E. (Lynn) McCutcheon; dearest uncle of Liberty L. McCutcheon and William R. Young. Patrick will be greatly missed by his cousin, Clancy Stephenson; and his fur buddy, Bobo. He loved technology and electronics; and was an excellent teacher of both. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, Illinois from 1:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. Private inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019
