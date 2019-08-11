|
McCutcheon, Patrick A. Age 56, United States Air Force Veteran, passed away July 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Robert and Margaret McCutcheon; loving brother of Reverend Peg (Gerard) Roy, Paul R. McCutcheon and Peter E. (Lynn) McCutcheon; dearest uncle of Liberty L. McCutcheon and William R. Young. Patrick will be greatly missed by his cousin, Clancy Stephenson; and his fur buddy, Bobo. He loved technology and electronics; and was an excellent teacher of both. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest, Illinois from 1:00 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. Private inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. For information: 708-687-2990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019