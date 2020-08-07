1/
Patrick M. “Stubby” Considine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Considine, Patrick M. "Stubby" Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Dugo); devoted son of the late Frank and Adeline Considine; caring brother of the late Marilyn (Michael) Bruton and Daniel (Geraldine Trilla) Considine; kind brother in law to Diane (Dominic) Cantore and Paul (Patricia) Dugo; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews; cousin and friend to many, special thank you to Akash Tayal and Neil Narnaware; dedicated lifetime member of Local 150; Operating Engineers, former Deputy Commissioner of City of Chicago Fleet Management, Hamburg Athletic Club and Old Neighborhood Italian American Club. Visitation will be held at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st Street. Chicago, on Saturday, August 8th from 11:00 a.m. until chapel service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Private. Family wishes to please omit flowers. For more info 312-225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Service
01:30 PM
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved