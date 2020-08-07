Considine, Patrick M. "Stubby" Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Dugo); devoted son of the late Frank and Adeline Considine; caring brother of the late Marilyn (Michael) Bruton and Daniel (Geraldine Trilla) Considine; kind brother in law to Diane (Dominic) Cantore and Paul (Patricia) Dugo; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews; cousin and friend to many, special thank you to Akash Tayal and Neil Narnaware; dedicated lifetime member of Local 150; Operating Engineers, former Deputy Commissioner of City of Chicago Fleet Management, Hamburg Athletic Club and Old Neighborhood Italian American Club. Visitation will be held at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st Street. Chicago, on Saturday, August 8th from 11:00 a.m. until chapel service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Private. Family wishes to please omit flowers. For more info 312-225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
