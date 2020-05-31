Patrick Kilmartin
Kilmartin, Patrick "Paddy" Age 83; beloved husband of Patricia (nee Guadagno); loving father of Matthew (Jean) and Christopher (Jennifer) Kilmartin; cherished Papa of Caley, Conor, Corey, Lauren, Riley and the late Brianne Kilmartin; dear brother of the late John (the late Marilyn); fond uncle to many. Paddy was an employee of the City of Chicago Water Department for 43 years. Services and interment will be private. A celebration of Paddy's life will be held at a later date. Info: (708) 532-3100.





Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.
May 31, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gary Raske
May 31, 2020
Our hearts are heavy, what a wonderful man we lost. All the years we have known him, he was always a gentleman, such a kind loving man with a strong faith in God. Rest in peace Patrick Kilmartin.
Bill & Loretta Heidank
