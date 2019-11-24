|
|
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Kelly); loving father of Mary (Larry) Lundin, Patrick (Lisa) and Tom (Jan); proud and cherished grandfather of Patrick (Ivy), Danielle (Benjamin) Collins, Christine, Niki (Alex), T.J. and Jimmy; great-grandfather of five; dear brother of Mary (the late Dennis) Murphy, Bridie (the late Sidney) Silhan, Margaret Ann (Chuck) Kraley and the late Johnny (Mary). Native of Cloughbrack, Clonbur, Co. Galway, Ireland. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends to meet at St. Robert Bellarmine Church for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment All Saints. Info: 847-685-1002, www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 24, 2019