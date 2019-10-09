|
Kelly, Patrick Duffy 75. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Mamayek) for 44 years; adored father of Matthew (Valerie Neylon) and Laura Kelly; dear brother of Thomas J. (the late Gail) Kelly and Kathleen (Ernie) Palmsten; loving son to the late Grace and Thomas F. Kelly; dedicated uncle, cousin, and friend to all. Patrick grew up in Sauganash, attending Queen of All Saints Basilica and Loyola Academy. He served proudly in the U.S. Army and on the Chicago Police Department. He lived life to the fullest and will truly be missed. Memorial visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, 10:00 a.m., Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave., Chicago, until the time of the Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patrick's name may be made to Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Avenue, Suite 302, Skokie, IL 60077-3254. Funeral info, 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019