Patrick J. McShane
McShane, Patrick J.

Native of Crossmaglen, County Armagh, Ireland; Devoted husband of the late Patricia, nee Brady for 42 years; Loving father of Joseph (Catherine), and Damian; Cherished grandfather of Louis; Dear brother of Mary (John) Crean, Bruce (Peggy) McShane, Kathleen McShane, Bridie (Oliver) Doran, Christina (Pete) Lenaghan and Ita (Dennis) Kwiatkowski; Beloved brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th St, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately; A live stream of the Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. is available by using this link; http://memorialslive.com/mcshane; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave. Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, California, 90266; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
