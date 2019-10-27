Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:15 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christina Church
111th & Christiana
Chicago, IL
Patrick J. Duffy Obituary
Duffy, Patrick J. "Uncle Duff" Beloved brother of Charles and Loretta (John) Lattyak; proud uncle of Jonathan (Lisa) Lattyak; Helen Lattyak, Rose (Robert) Jones, Erin Lattyak and Colleen Lattyak and Ryan, Adam, and Brendan Duffy; generous friend to everyone, and proud founding member of the Antler Dancers Sportsmen's Club. Visitation Monday, October 28, 2019 8:30 a.m. until time of Prayers 10:15 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Christiana, Chicago; Mass: 11:00 a.m.; Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, Patrick's family would appreciate donations to Illinois Veterans Home, Manteno, IL; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019
