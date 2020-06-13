Patrick "Kevin" Henry
Henry, Patrick "Kevin"

Age 91, Native of Doocastle, County Sligo, Ireland, at rest June 10, 2020. Beloved Husband of 60 years to Pauline, nee Finnegan; loving father of Mary (Brendan) Carroll, Tom (Suzanne), Kevin, Jr. (Kathleen) and Maggie (Jerry) Healy; cherished grandpa of Brian (Moira), Maria (Mario) LaGiglio, the late Meghan Henry, Tricia, Kevin and Tom Henry, Jr., Marty and Theresa Healy; great papa of Aiden and Maeve Carroll and Viviana LaGiglio; dear son of the late Thomas and Mary Ann Henry, nee Connell; dearest brother of Carmel McHale and Verona Ryan and preceded in death by Bridie Drain, Walter, Martin, Mary Gahagan, Johnny, Chris, Andy, and Madeline Sharkey; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews in Chicago, Ireland, England and New Zealand; longtime accomplished Irish musician, storyteller, mentor and friend to many young and old, Co-founder and past president of the Irish Musicians Association of America and retired 40 year Iron Worker and member Local 1 Ironworkers; Visitation Sunday from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge; Funeral Monday, a Private Mass for the immediate family will be held at Queen of Martyrs Church, 103rd St. & Central Park Ave, Evergreen Park; at 10:00 a.m.; Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
June 12, 2020
Mary Carroll
Family
