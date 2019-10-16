|
Gillen, Patrick J. Loving father of Taylor; devoted brother of Ann Marie Harkins (Drew Puppel), Cathy (Mark) Madison and Peggy; loving uncle, nephew and cousin of many. Beloved son of the late John J. and Catherine O. (nee Duffy). Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Friday at St. Joseph Church, 330 E Fullerton Ave., Addison. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 16, 2019