Geoppo, Patrick We honor fallen spymaster Patrick Geoppo,today,and always. Patrick was best known for his intelligent and on-point humor, somehow convincing a beautiful blonde to marry him, and raising two of the most brilliant minds of a generation. He lived life to the fullest, travelling the globe with the aforementioned blonde, beating his children at poker, comparing napping tips with his grand-pup, driving like Jason Bourne through wine country, sharing his awesome humor with anyone in speaking distance, and generally being up for anything with anyone at any time. This was not a man to take the direct route through life, as he always enjoyed driving the side roads at every opportunity. Patrick spent his last few years as a double agent: teaching young minds by day and making the streets safe again at night, battling the nefarious criminal mastermind, Bile Duct Cancer. He lost the good fight on March 31, 2019. If you were lucky enough to know Patrick in the mortal realm, you will remember only good times shared with a great friend, the love of his life, Lisa, always by his side, and his deep pride for his two daughters, Selene and Sasha. His legacy lives on with these three lovely ladies, sons-in-law, Brandon and Derrick, brothers, Dan (Nancy) and Tim (Jackie), the ultimate grand-pup, Finn, and a multitude of family and friends. We understand that it is daunting to try and live up to this legend of a man, so feel free to play some Neil Diamond (from the good years), put on a Bears game or reruns of the original Star Trek, and raise a glass in his honor. And remember to take that side road just like Patrick. Life is always better on the side roads. In lieu of flowers and offers of paid vacations to Europe for his immediate family, we ask that you make a donation in his memory to826chi.orgto carry on his dream of teaching the writers of tomorrowproper grammar and the art of creative license. Patrick, you are so very loved and will be greatly missed. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 14, 2019