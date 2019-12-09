|
Foy Sr., Patrick F. Age 64, a committed family man and devoted husband of Mary Ann (nee Schneider) died peacefully surrounded by family on December 3, 2019. Loving father of Maureen (William) Sullivan, Kathleen (John) Bartgen, Bridget (Timothy) Philbin and Patrick Jr. (Alyssa) Foy; dearest grandfather of Liam, Leah, James, Bradley, Kathleen, Tessa, Daniel, Emma, Margaret, Mack and one on the way; devoted son of the late James and Elizabeth Foy; dear brother of Kay (Daniel) Cavanaugh, Maureen (James) Farnan, Ellen (Robert) Hughes, Margaret Gillilan, Renie (Dick) Driscoll, Dennis (Laura) Foy and the late Thomas (Nancy) Foy; dearest son-in-law of the late Marie Schneider; cherished brother-in-law of Margaret (the late John) Kovaka and Helen (Gary Price) Schneider; proud uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Patrick was a former employee for Chicago Streets and Sanitation and a member of The 49ers S.A.C. He will be missed but not forgotten. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral info (708)532-3100
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 9, 2019