Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Foy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Foy Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Foy Sr. Obituary
Foy Sr., Patrick F. Age 64, a committed family man and devoted husband of Mary Ann (nee Schneider) died peacefully surrounded by family on December 3, 2019. Loving father of Maureen (William) Sullivan, Kathleen (John) Bartgen, Bridget (Timothy) Philbin and Patrick Jr. (Alyssa) Foy; dearest grandfather of Liam, Leah, James, Bradley, Kathleen, Tessa, Daniel, Emma, Margaret, Mack and one on the way; devoted son of the late James and Elizabeth Foy; dear brother of Kay (Daniel) Cavanaugh, Maureen (James) Farnan, Ellen (Robert) Hughes, Margaret Gillilan, Renie (Dick) Driscoll, Dennis (Laura) Foy and the late Thomas (Nancy) Foy; dearest son-in-law of the late Marie Schneider; cherished brother-in-law of Margaret (the late John) Kovaka and Helen (Gary Price) Schneider; proud uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Patrick was a former employee for Chicago Streets and Sanitation and a member of The 49ers S.A.C. He will be missed but not forgotten. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church. Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Private. Funeral info (708)532-3100
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -