Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Forde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Forde

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrick Forde Obituary
Forde, Patrick J. Age 85. Beloved husband for 55 years to Theresa (nee Gannon); dear father of Ann Marie (Kenneth) Reis, Patricia (Stephan) Ludwig, Patrick T. Forde and Mark (Dawn) Forde; loving grandfather to Christian, Matthew, Niall, Tess and Seamus; dear brother to three brothers and two sisters in Ireland; friend to all. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago, IL 60646, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice in Glenview. Info, 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now