|
|
Forde, Patrick J. Age 85. Beloved husband for 55 years to Theresa (nee Gannon); dear father of Ann Marie (Kenneth) Reis, Patricia (Stephan) Ludwig, Patrick T. Forde and Mark (Dawn) Forde; loving grandfather to Christian, Matthew, Niall, Tess and Seamus; dear brother to three brothers and two sisters in Ireland; friend to all. Visitation 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago, IL 60646, until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice in Glenview. Info, 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 9, 2019