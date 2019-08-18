|
Doyle, Patrick J. Age 91, late of Dyer, IN, formerly of Sauk Village, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Loving husband of the late Emilia Doyle (nee Rispoli); devoted father of Roseanne (late William) Rogach, Diane (Marc) Pucher, Lori (Mark) Burnetti, Patti Hull, Janet (Russ) Riney, Theresa (late Bob) Osting, Karen (Rodney) Jensen, Patrick (Laurie) Doyle, Jim (Laura) Doyle, and the late Barbara Doyle; proud grandfather of 21; great-grandfather of 22; great-great-grandfather of two; dear brother of Catherine (late Ralph) Veckey, late James (late Mary) Doyle, late Martin Doyle, and late Mary (late Ed) Miller. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna Doyle (nee Conlon). Visitation Monday, August 19, 2019, from 3:00- 8:00 p.m. at Smits Funeral Home, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 and Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. Visitation Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. James Catholic Church, 22400 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL, with Rev. Tom Conde officiating. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019