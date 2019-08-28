|
Mulligan, Patrick D. Devoted son of the late Arthur and Mary; loving brother of the late Joyce (late Daniel) Thompson, and the late Marge (late Jack) Smith; loving companion of the late Sandra Harynek; beloved stepfather of Kevin (Kristi) Harynek, Erin, Kelsey, Connor, Olivia and Michael; dear uncle of Danny Thompson, Debbie (Parry) Katsafanas, Peggy (Bob) Raggio, David Thompson, Kathy (David) Lynn, Patrick (Mary Ann) Smith, Donna (Ed) Hozzian, Michael (Mary Fran) Smith and Maureen Smith; great-uncle and friend of many; longtime employee of the Chicago Park District, and former 19th Ward Precinct Captain. Visitation Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday, August 30, 2019 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th and Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 28, 2019