Corbett, Patrick Michael Patrick Michael Corbett, was born into life on May 11, 1949 and born into eternal life on April 20, 2020, following a short illness. Beloved son of late John "Red" and Catherine "Sis" Corbett; loving brother of Jack (Joanne) Corbett, Joe (Ela) Corbett, and Mary (Ky) Thorp; dear uncle of Joe Jr. (Betsy), Cammie, Patti, Katie, Sean, and Quin (Marcy); fond great uncle of Joe, Kevin, Patrick, Aiden, Owen, Megan, Richie, Grace, Ava, Brayden, and Declan. Pat was a gentle, kind soul who loved Bridgeport and the Chicago White Sox. He never lived very far from his "South Side" roots and spent most of his later years with brother Joe and family. Pat was most proud of his Irish heritage and serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a genuine, caring man who had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all. The Corbett Family appreciates your prayers and support at this most difficult time as Pat's death occurs during the restrictions and precautions of Corona virus. Pat will be laid to rest with full military honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice in memory of Pat. Please visit PATRICK MICHAEL CORBETT BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. Arrangements by McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, Chicago. For information, (773) 268-0703 or (773) 581-9000.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2020.