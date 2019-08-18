Home

1953 - 2019
Patrick Bonnema Obituary
Bonnema, Patrick J. Passed away August 11, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family and friends. Patrick's memory will be survived by his loving Margaret; three children, Brittany (William) Sullivan, Collins (Aline) Bonnema, and Bree Bonnema; Pappy to Kaleigh; beloved son, brother, and uncle. Patrick devoted 50-plus years as a salesman for Anderson Brothers. Memorial Visitation will be held at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd St., Oak Lawn on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Memorial Mass Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Germaine, 4240 W 98th St., Oak Lawn.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019
