Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Fabian Church
8300 S. Thomas St.
Bridgeview, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Zagorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Zagorski


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Zagorski Obituary
Zagorski, Patricia A. (nee Oczkowicz) Age 77, at rest July 9, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of over 56 years of James "Jim"; loving mom of Mike (Melissa), Kevin, and Kathy; cherished grandma of Elizabeth "Libby" and James "Jimmy"; grandpuppies, Guccie, Willow, and Baby Girl; and grandkitty Pebbles; dearest sister of Stanley "JR", Robert (Arlene), Debbie, and the late Richard; also survived by her nephew, Chris; and many cousins and friends. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from the Curley Funeral Home (Kubina-Tybor Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, to St. Fabian Church, 8300 S. Thomas St., Bridgeview, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 422-2700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now