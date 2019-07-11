|
Zagorski, Patricia A. (nee Oczkowicz) Age 77, at rest July 9, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of over 56 years of James "Jim"; loving mom of Mike (Melissa), Kevin, and Kathy; cherished grandma of Elizabeth "Libby" and James "Jimmy"; grandpuppies, Guccie, Willow, and Baby Girl; and grandkitty Pebbles; dearest sister of Stanley "JR", Robert (Arlene), Debbie, and the late Richard; also survived by her nephew, Chris; and many cousins and friends. Visitation Friday, July 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from the Curley Funeral Home (Kubina-Tybor Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, to St. Fabian Church, 8300 S. Thomas St., Bridgeview, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. (708) 422-2700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 11, 2019