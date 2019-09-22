|
Wix, Patricia Clarke Age 67, formerly of Chicago, resident of Monee, IL, passed away on September 15, 2019. Loving mother of Laura (Nicholas) Taglia; cherished grandmother of Evelyn Taglia; dear sister of Mary (Stephen) Gaydos, Therese (the late Robert) Midgett, and the late Margaret (the late Thomas) Gelin; aunt of Julie (John), Stephen, and Maureen (Rich). Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Clara Clarke. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Andrew McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60655, from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., where a Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 E, 92nd St., New York, NY 10128, or to the St. Anthony Shrine, 5000 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019