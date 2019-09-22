Home

Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Patricia Wix
Patricia Wix


1952 - 2019
Patricia Wix Obituary
Wix, Patricia Clarke Age 67, formerly of Chicago, resident of Monee, IL, passed away on September 15, 2019. Loving mother of Laura (Nicholas) Taglia; cherished grandmother of Evelyn Taglia; dear sister of Mary (Stephen) Gaydos, Therese (the late Robert) Midgett, and the late Margaret (the late Thomas) Gelin; aunt of Julie (John), Stephen, and Maureen (Rich). Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Clara Clarke. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Andrew McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski, Chicago, IL 60655, from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., where a Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 E, 92nd St., New York, NY 10128, or to the St. Anthony Shrine, 5000 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
