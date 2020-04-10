|
Valasek, Patricia Ann (nee Gewerth), age 73, a long time resident of Burbank, IL passed away on March 27, 2020. She was born May 11, 1946 to the late John and Dorothy (Brauch) Gewerth. Pat grew up in Bridgeview, IL and was a 1964 graduate of Argo High School in Summit, Illinois. She retired from Hines VA Hospital in 2011 after many years of service with the government. Beloved wife of Robert Valasek, to whom she was married to for 25 years. Former wife of James Keene; loving mother to Donna Weiss of Lombard, IL, and Michelle (Matthew) Healy of Oak Lawn, IL; dear sister to John (Beverly) Gewerth, of Homer Glen, IL and Sandy (Randy) Havel of Burbank, IL; beloved grandmother to Robin Solomon, Bradley Weiss, Mikenna and Mariah Healy; adored great-grandma to Rheagan and Rylinn Solomon. Pat also had an extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends whom she loved and who loved her dearly. A celebration of life will be held when we can gather together. Details of this celebration will be available on Hann Funeral Home's website or call 708-496-3344.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 10, 2020