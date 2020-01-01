Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Svehla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Svehla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Svehla Obituary
Svehla, Patricia M. (nee Blanford), age 94, of Carol Stream. Beloved wife of the late James; devoted mother of Ronald (the late Lynne) Svehla, James "J.R." (Teresa) Svehla and Patricia (Stephen) Carew; dear grandmother of Lindsay Wittekindt, Matthew Svehla, Allyson Redman, James Svehla, Claire Svehla, Brian Carew and Emily Carew; great-grandmother of Bianca, Ian, Wesley, Benjamin, Magdalena and William; dear sister of Marialyce, Joseph, Robert, James and the late Martin, Jeanette, Richard and Shirley. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are invited to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -