Svehla, Patricia M. (nee Blanford), age 94, of Carol Stream. Beloved wife of the late James; devoted mother of Ronald (the late Lynne) Svehla, James "J.R." (Teresa) Svehla and Patricia (Stephen) Carew; dear grandmother of Lindsay Wittekindt, Matthew Svehla, Allyson Redman, James Svehla, Claire Svehla, Brian Carew and Emily Carew; great-grandmother of Bianca, Ian, Wesley, Benjamin, Magdalena and William; dear sister of Marialyce, Joseph, Robert, James and the late Martin, Jeanette, Richard and Shirley. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are invited to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 1, 2020