Sheehan, Patricia (nee Lotti) Age 79. Beloved wife of William J. Sheehan; loving mother of Margaret (Paul) Bedell, Carolyn Sheehan and the late William P. Sheehan; cherished grandmother of Patrick and Daniel Bedell. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 block south of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , , appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2019