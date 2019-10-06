Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
1 block south of Ogden Ave
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
1939 - 2019
Patricia Sheehan Obituary
Sheehan, Patricia (nee Lotti) Age 79. Beloved wife of William J. Sheehan; loving mother of Margaret (Paul) Bedell, Carolyn Sheehan and the late William P. Sheehan; cherished grandmother of Patrick and Daniel Bedell. Visitation Monday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 block south of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , , appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 6, 2019
