Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Patricia Roth

Patricia Roth Obituary
Roth, Patricia Barbara Patricia Barbara Roth, 82, passed away at home, surrounded by family, in Evanston on April 7, 2020. Patricia was a Special Educational Teacher and taught hundreds of children, giving them the chance to reach their full potential. She was a lover of music and art and an intelligent and astute observer of life. May Patricia's memory be blessed. Wife of the late George Roth; loving mother of Katherine Roth and Jonathan Roth; adoring grandmother of Charles Roth-Ladwig; sister of Honora Simon and the late Irene Mayerfeld; aunt of Betty, Herb, and the late Steve Levine; and Amy Huska and Danny Scher. Celebration of life pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions please donate to the Greater Chicago Food Depository: https://www.chicagosfoodbank.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020
