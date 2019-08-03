|
Rogers, Patricia A. Of Western Springs, passed away suddenly, with her family at her side; beloved wife of Patrick T. Rogers; loving mother of Pete (Cara) Rogers, James (Jenna) Rogers, and Ann (Ryan) Grieve; proud grandmother of Matthew, Patrick, Peter, Eliza, and William; beloved sister of Terry, Jane, Pam, and the late Susan Collins. Visitation 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5. 2019, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends will gather for funeral prayers at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Procession to St. John of the Cross Church will follow for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat's name to the are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 3, 2019