|
|
Pomeroy, Patricia Age 86, our beloved mother and friend to many, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Pat was a loving mother, successful businesswoman and a mentor to many. Her arms and heart were always open to those in need. Patricia is survived by her beloved children, James (Christine) Boharski, Joseph (Alena) Boharski, and Connie Bowen; dear sister, Pamela (Todd) Greenberg; eight cherished grandchildren, Alisa (Ted) Friedley, Steven (Karin) Morse, Steven Richards, Paul Boharski, Thomas Boharski, Amanda Boharski, Lauren (Reilly) McDermott and Mark Bowen; four great-grandchildren, Shilah, Hannah, Christian and Ella; former husband, James Boharski, Sr.; also numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marian Pomeroy; sons, Thomas, Daniel and John Boharski; and her second husband, David Delfer. Family and friends, when asked to come up with one word when they thought of Pat, the response was, "Only one word?" and the following: Love, dedication, classy, sincere, wonderful, beautiful, accepting, unconditional, regal, strong, lovable, patient, stubborn, loving, unconditionally loving (sister), humorous, gracious, amicable, magnificent, Chicago, altruistic, funny, amazing, warmth, mother, amusing, trust, compassionate, formidable, generous, mentor, alluring, elegant, compelling, present, sweet, inclusive, welcoming, Yugen, and Gift from God. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a service at 6:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Cremation rites to be accorded. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Pat's favorite charity, () would be appreciated. (www.anderson-goodale.com) (815) 577-5250.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 16, 2019