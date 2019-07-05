|
Murphy, Patricia "Patsy" Beloved wife of Raymond; loving mother of Margaret and the late John Murphy; cherished grandmother of Dennis (Amber) Murphy, Amanda Bassett and Patsy Murphy; adored great-grandmother of Juan and Myles; devoted daughter of Garry and the late Bernardine Noonan; dear sister of Peggy (John) McCarthy, George (Gail), Jack, Edward and Patrick Noonan; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Patsy ran the Nativity of Our Lord Bingo for many years. Visitation Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Monday, July 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., at Nativity of Our Lord Church, corner of 37th Street and Union Ave. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 5, 2019