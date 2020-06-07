Patricia May
May, Patricia Patricia May (nee Smolinski) 86, formerly of Evanston, beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Scott (Kelly); dear grandmother of Meghan (Micah), Taylor (Kate), and Brooke; cherished great-grandmother of Bailey; fond sister of Leonette Lindwall, John (Gail) Smolinski, Kathey Silppula, and the late Frances (Bill) Fitzgerald, George (the late Sandy) Smolinski, and Donald Smolinski. Services private. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
