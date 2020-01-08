|
Marrero, Patricia F. "Patty" (nee Karney), Beloved wife of William Marrero, retired CFD and veteran of the United States Marine Corps.; devoted mother of Bobby Marrero, B.J. (Sunday) Marrero, Natalie (Michael Siragusa) Miller and Monica Marrero; loving daughter of the late Robert and Connie Karney; fond grandmother of 15; dear sister of Bobby Karney and Margaret Ebler and sister-in-law of Maria Marrero; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend of many. Funeral 9:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago to St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home Friday, January 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For info (773) 889-1700
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 8, 2020