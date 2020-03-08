|
Mahany, Patricia Christine "Patsy" (nee Goeringer), age 82, of New Lenox, IL passed away peacefully at her home on February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael C. Mahany; loving mother of the late Michael F.J. Mahany, Kathleen Mahany and Joseph Mahany; loving grandmother to Jessica (Matt) Benoit, Jonathan Kerfman (Valerie Wever), the late Jamie Mahany, Michael S. Mahany, Andrew Kerfman (Robin Alaniz); loving aunt to Howard Richardson; adoring great-grandmother to the "Love of her Life" Vivienne Kerfman, and her loving family and wonderful friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Murphy; stepfather Joseph Murphy; her brother Peter Goeringer. She will be missed by everyone who knew her and remembered by her amazing sense of humor which never diminshed. Her favorite sayings were "be careful, love you" and "Bingo". She will forever be in our hearts. A memorial service at Fairmount Hills, Willow Springs will be announced at a later date. Family requests donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 8, 2020